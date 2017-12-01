Pictures of the year: Protests
People gather for the Women's March in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite Tmore
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowmore
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donalmore
An injured demonstrators is helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "more
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not-guilty verdict in more
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate againsmore
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at tmore
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 1more
Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017.more
Activists join hands during a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/more
White nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Natiomore
An activist paints the U.S.-Mexico border wall between Ciudad Juarez and New Mexico as a symbol of protest agamore
A municipal worker attempts to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castlemanmore
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remomore
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who staged a performance during a protest agmore
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against themore
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trummore
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates more
Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Wmore
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more
A hearing attendee looks on as Richard Smith, former chairman and CEO of Equifax, Inc., testifies before the Umore
Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March more
Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul, linebacker Ryan Anderson and linebacker Chris Carter kneel with teammore
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demmore
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/more
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksimore
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan, October 29, 2017. Hanahentzen saidmore
Palestinians react as tear gas was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's more
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referemore
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a more
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monumemore
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the riot security forces points a gun through the fence of an air force base at David Jose Vallenimore
A woman gestures as she mourns the death of a protester in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya August 9, 2017. REUTERS/more
A French CRS riot police woman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstratimore
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in suppmore
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's sociamore
A man who was set on fire by people accusing him of stealing during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicomore
