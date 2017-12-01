Michael Flynn charged with lying to FBI
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washingtonmore
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washingtonmore
President Trump, joined by (L-R), Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Stemore
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits next to retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as they attend an more
Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn looks at President-elect Donald Trump as he talks with the media at Mar-more
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) sits next to (L-R) senior advisor Stephen Miller, chiemore
President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor nominee Michael Flynn attends the inaugural parade in Washimore
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at thmore
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at thmore
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement next to Press Secretary Sean Spmore
National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (R) and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon board Air Force One at West Palmmore
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (L) arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 10, more
Vice President Mike Pence greets National Security Advisor Michael Flynn before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzomore
Vice President Mike Pence (from L-R, 2nd row), Deputy National Security Advisor K. T. McFarland, National Secumore
Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands by the elevators as he arrives at Trump Tower where Presimore
Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn arrives at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives more
