Pictures of the year: Oddly
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike at Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1. REUTERS/Antonio Bronimore
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian cimore
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 23. Halilagic discmore
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden July 31. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTEmore
Maurizio Cattelan's "America", a fully functional solid gold toilet, is seen at The Guggenheim Museum in New Ymore
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, November 7. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A wingsuit flyer hits the target during Wingsuit Flying World Championship in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, Chimore
A visitor wearing a T. Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre imore
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force basmore
Babyclon owner Cristina Iglesias adjusts an Avatar baby at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuringmore
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and othemore
The Ford and Virginia Tech research simulated a self-driving vehicle using a "seat suit" to conceal the human more
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafahmore
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, April 4. REUmore
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottimore
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia, November 18. REUTERS/Borut Zivumore
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbaimore
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanksmore
A boy dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party inmore
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke more
Pigs are herded off a platform into water by breeders during daily exercise at a pig farm in Shenyang, Liaoninmore
Singer Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight anmore
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'more
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to itmore
Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college Anastasia Shevtsova (R) and Yulia Lyakhovykh do leg-splits amore
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for more
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students more
A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China, April 22. REUTERS/Stringer
Mermaid and diving instructor Luciana Fuzetti trains whilst wearing a mermaid tail in the Tijucas Islands in Rmore
A groom naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace more
下一个
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.
Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh
Pope Francis urged respect for human rights during a visit to Myanmar, before the second leg of his trip to Bangladesh.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
精选图集
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pictures of the month: November
Our top photos from the past month.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.