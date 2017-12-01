Pictures of the month: November
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in more
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu provinmore
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London. REUTERS/more
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim Nemore
French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Namore
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend more
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Bengmore
President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimmore
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on Nmore
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmmore
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Samore
A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detemore
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey himore
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York more
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfmore
Marin Honda of Japan in action during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's more
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Balmore
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a shooting attackmore
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Solmore
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vaticanmore
Rohingya refugees continue their way after crossing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Banglademore
Riot police run past an excavator, during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining of Garzweiler, nmore
A man wades in the sea as a tiger shark swims past, in Miami Beach. Kenny Melendez @AERODRONEMEDIA/via REUTmore
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in more
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the bordermore
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi applauds next to Pope Francis as they attend a meeting with membermore
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India. REUTERSmore
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza dmore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting more
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India. REUmore
A dead whale is seen on the shore of the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an air strike on a parade square in Sanaa, Yememore
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hoursmore
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Allmore
A drone operated by staff of Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, inmore
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar bomore
A wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, is seen during a hearing at the U.N. war crimesmore
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Womenmore
Students from the General Yermolov Cadet School attend a military tactical exercise on the ground, which inclumore
Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal courmore
A 3D mask and an iPhone X are seen during a demonstration of recognition ID at the office of Bkav, a Vietnamesmore
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaramore
Protesters hold the lights of their mobile phones as they wave Estelada flags during a demonstration called bymore
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
