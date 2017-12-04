Pictures of the year: Religion
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag,more
A few droplets of blood stain Pope Francis' white tunic from a bruise around his left eye and eyebrow caused bmore
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl stands around a bonfire as she celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in tmore
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Hmore
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes is pictured as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple more
Muslims pray on a street in front of an illegally built mosque which was destroyed in the district of Zemun Pomore
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pasmore
Shalom Shtamberg, a 93-year old Holocaust survivor, is lifted on a chair during celebrations marking his bar mmore
Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6. more
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vaticanmore
Hindu saints perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India, November 2more
An infant lies on the back of a woman as she performs a ritual while worshipping Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddmore
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festimore
Worshippers attend the Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator annual celebrations at the Vale do Amanhecer (Valleymore
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking more
Pope Francis lies as he prays during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vamore
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment more
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the hmore
A groom naps as newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace more
The group Colla els Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called 'Castell' during the All Saints Day in more
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinmore
An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 11. REUTERS/Markomore
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives whilmore
Palestinians stand atop a damaged building as they wait for the return of their relatives from the annual Haj more
Faith leaders place their hands on the shoulders of U.S. President Donald Trump as he takes part in a prayer fmore
Muslim brides wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, November 20. REUTERS/Danish Smore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demomore
Pilgrims attend a candlelight vigil at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, May 12. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims gash the forehead of a boy with a sword during the religious festival of Ashura in Baghdmore
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attendmore
An elephant decorated with a cloth walk during the annual Nawam Perahera (street pageant) in Colombo, Sri Lankmore
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy monthmore
A Muslim girl looks on behind a wooden window frame at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, durinmore
General view of cemetery on Crkvicko hill in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, November 1. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at themore
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims carry a mock coffin during a symbolic funeral marking the death anniversary of Imam Momore
A religious statue slumps to the side after an earthquake hit the island of Ischia, near Naples, Italy, Augustmore
Actor James Burke-Dunsmore playing Jesus while performing in The Passion of Jesus at Trafalgar Square in Londomore
Shi'ite Muslim men beat themselves with their hands in mourning for Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Momore
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbmore
