Pictures of the year: Sports
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial in the Men's Aerials training during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestylemore
Birtukan Fente of Ethiopia falls during a heat of the Women's 3000 Metres Steeplechase during the World Athletmore
Marin Honda of Japan performs the ladies Free Skating programme at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Audi Cmore
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles third round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.more
Benfica's Mile Svilar carries the ball over the line as Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (not pictured) scomore
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on at a match against Venezuela during the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at the Monmore
Judges watch Hannu Manninen of Finland in the Men's Nordic Combined Team Ski Jumping during the FIS Nordic Skimore
The peloton in action at Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France, during the 104th Tour dmore
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track during the World Athletics Championships at London more
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in action during a bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, August 26. more
Chicago White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera gets hit in the face while fouling the ball off the ground in themore
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with coaching staff after the UEFA Europa League Final matcmore
Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the trophy after winning his Men's Singles Final match against Croatia's Mamore
Los Angeles Lakers guard Briante Weber comes face to face with Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay under the more
North Korea's synchronised swimming team practice under coach supervision during the World Aquatics Championshmore
Pawel Fajdek of Poland reacts after winning gold in the men's hammer throw final during the World Athletics Chmore
Neymar celebrates scoring Paris Saint-Germain's third goal with Dani Alves during a Champions League match agamore
A participant dives from the Pont Alexandre III bridge into the River Seine in Paris, France, June 23. Paris tmore
Roma's Francesco Totti is thrown into the air by teammates after his last game during the Serie A match betweemore
Usain Bolt of Jamaica falls down injured in the Men's 4 X 100 meters relay final during the World Athletics Chmore
Houston Texans wide receiver Bruce Ellington makes the catch under pressure from the New England Patriots defemore
Sergio Garcia of Spain smiles as he is presented the green jacket by last year's champion Danny Willett of Engmore
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is out at second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncamore
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with fans after winning the 2017 Formula One British Grand Prix at Silversmore
Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid scores their third goal against Juventus during the UEFA Champions League Finmore
Boxers Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko in action during their bout for the IBF, IBO and WBA Super World more
San Francisco Giants second baseman Kelby Tomlinson misses a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers right fieldermore
Justin Gatlin of the U.S. kneels down in front of Usain Bolt of Jamaica after the final of the Men's 100 Metremore
A cricket match takes place between England and the West Indies during the Third Test in London, September 8. more
Some members of the Cleveland Browns team kneel while others stand during the U.S. National Anthem before the more
