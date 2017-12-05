Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine condumore
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a searchmore
A supporter of former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. Once freed, Saamore
Police officers use tear gas against supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili during clashemore
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with Ukrainian National Guard officers inmore
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with Ukrainian National Guard officers inmore
Ukrainian National Guard officers guard a car carrying former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili during clmore
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili struggles out of a police car in Kiev. General Prosecutor Yuriy more
Supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clash with police officers in Kiev. The detention more
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. It is unclear imore
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili reacts after he was freed by his supporters in Kiev. In a responmore
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. Georgian prosecmore
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili flashes a victory sign after he was freed by his supporters in Kmore
Supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili move paving stones during clashes with police in Kmore
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili addresses his supporters in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A supporter of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili holds a sign which reads, "Impeachment" as he stamore
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is seen on the roof of a building during a search of his apartmemore
