Notable deaths in 2017
Chris Cornell, 52, was the frontman of Soundgarden, one of the leading bands of the grunge music movement in tmore
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, 91, helped usher in the 1960s sexual revolution with his groundbreaking men's magmore
Edith Windsor, 88, the lead plaintiff in a successful challenge to a federal law that defined marriage as betwmore
Singer and songwriter Tom Petty, 66, was known for his vibrant guitar riffs, distinctly raw, nasal vocals and more
Roger Ailes, 77, founder, chairman and CEO of Fox News, became one of the most powerful figures in both U.S. pmore
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, 80, brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewmore
Charles Manson, 83, was the U.S. cult leader who orchestrated a string of gruesome killings in Southern Califomore
Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, 61, was a prominent dissident since the 1989 Tiananmen Square pmore
American actor Bill Paxton, 61, rose to stardom in such Hollywood blockbusters as "Titanic" and inspired buddimore
Jake LaMotta, 95, was the brutish former boxing champion whose life of violence in and out of the ring was pormore
Chester Bennington, 41, was known for his powerful, belting vocals as singer for the band Linkin Park. He spokmore
Chuck Berry, 90, duck-walked his way into the pantheon of rock 'n' roll pioneers as one of its most influentiamore
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay, 40, twice won the game's top pitching award and threw one more
Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, 87, was the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkmore
Norma McCorvey, 69, was the anonymous plaintiff known as "Jane Roe" in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vmore
Martin McGuinness, 66, was the former Irish Republican Army commander who laid down his arms and turned peacemmore
Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez, 27, hanged himself in a Massachusetts prison cell where he wmore
Eugene Cernan, 82, was the last astronaut to walk on the moon - an experience that he said made him "belong tomore
Singer and actor David Cassidy, 67, had androgynous features and jaunty voice that made him a 1970s teen heartmore
Michael Chamberlain, 72, was the father of Australian baby Azaria Chamberlain, who was snatched by a dingo at more
Director George A. Romero, 77, created the zombie film genre with "Night of the Living Dead" and a series of smore
Musician Fats Domino, 89, brought rolling New Orleans boogie-woogie piano to early rock 'n' roll in chart-toppmore
Don Rickles, 90, was the master insult comic who created laughs with ridicule and sarcasm in a decades-long camore
Clare Hollingworth, 105, was a rookie reporter for a British newspaper when she broke the news in 1939 that Womore
Actor Adam West, 88, earned a place in American pop culture history with his campy portrayal of the title charmore
Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, 77, was Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his smore
Singer-guitarist Glen Campbell, 81, was known as the "Rhinestone Cowboy" who went on a nationwide farewell toumore
Actor Sir Roger Moore, 89, earned international fame playing British secret agent James Bond in seven movies. more
Actor Harry Dean Stanton, 91, had scruffy looks and off-beat demeanor that made him a favorite of directors semore
Comedian Dick Gregory, 84, lambasted racism and played a prominent role in the 1960s civil rights movement aftmore
Comedian Jerry Lewis, 91, was the high prince of low-brow comedy on stage and in film as well as a fund-raisinmore
Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie, 53, was a Canadian music superstar beloved for songs about culture, small tmore
Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, 57, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Shmore
Gregg Allman, 69, was known for his soulful vocals that made the Allman Brothers Band one of rock's top acts imore
Former Haitian President Rene Preval, 74, was the first leader in Haiti's history to win a democratic electionmore
Michael Bond, 91, was the British creator of Paddington Bear, a marmalade sandwich-loving refugee from Peru whmore
Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, 83, spied for the United States before his drug trafficking and brumore
Barbara Sinatra, 90, was the fourth wife of singer Frank Sinatra. Born Barbara Blakely, she was a former modelmore
Gilbert Baker (R), 65, was a San Francisco-based activist and artist best known for creating the rainbow flag more
Actress and gospel singer Della Reese, 86, was best known for her role in the "Touched By An Angel" televisionmore
Soul singer Charles Bradley, 68, had a difficult life, as a teen battling illiteracy, poverty, homelessness anmore
New York gossip columnist Liz Smith, 94, helped lead the media's charge into celebrity news. The Texas native more
Actor and playwright Sam Shepard, 73, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1979 for his play "Buried Child," the story of amore
Prodigy, 42, was born Albert Johnson and known as one half of New York rapper duo Mobb Deep. Mobb Deep, formedmore
Jonathan Demme, 73, was an eclectic movie director whose work ranged from thrillers like "The Silence of the Lmore
Iraqi Kurdish leader and ex-Iraqi president Jalal Talabani, 83, was a veteran leader of the Kurdish struggle fmore
Two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Robert Guillaume, 89, became one of the most prominent black actors on U.S. more
Carla Fendi (L, seen with designer Karl Lagerfeld), 79, was one of the five Italian sisters who transformed thmore
Martin Landau, 89, was a talented and prolific character actor who achieved TV stardom in "Mission: Impossiblemore
Johnny Hallyday, 74, was a rock and roll giant in his native France, surviving drug use, family strife and neamore
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, was one of the hardest-throwing starting pitchers in the majormore
Jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau, 76, was a seven-time Grammy winner whose hits included "We're in This Love Togmore
Zbigniew Brzezinski, 89, served as U.S. President Jimmy Carter's national security adviser during the Iran hosmore
Lord Snowdon (C), 86, was the photographer former husband of Queen Elizabeth's late younger sister Princess Mamore
Joseph Wapner, 97, was the former real-life judge who presided over "The People's Court" on reality televisionmore
