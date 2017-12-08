Photos of the week
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire acromore
A Houthi militant reacts as he sits on a tank after the death of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh imore
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a searchmore
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy tmore
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at more
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming inmore
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angelmore
People walk by street art in Brooklyn, New York, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs District Court, where he was expected to plead guilty tmore
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 polimore
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-1more
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heimore
The remains of a home are seen after it burned to the ground during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, Califormore
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on tmore
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbiermore
A 10-foot-long, remote-controlled flying Santa makes a test flight over the ocean in Carlsbad, California, Decmore
President Donald Trump pushes a shopping cart as he visits the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Welmore
A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla holds a petrol bomb during a protest caused by the delmore
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the famimore
A man exercises in a park on a winter morning in Kolkata, India, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
下一个
