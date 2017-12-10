Photos of the week
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire acromore
A Houthi militant reacts as he sits on a tank after the death of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh imore
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a searchmore
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy tmore
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at more
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming inmore
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angelmore
People walk by street art in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs District Court, where he was expected to plead guilty tmore
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 polimore
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-1more
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heimore
The remains of a home are seen after it burned to the ground during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, Califormore
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on tmore
A supporter of presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla holds a petrol bomb during a protest caused by the delmore
A 10-foot-long, remote-controlled flying Santa makes a test flight over the ocean in Carlsbad, California. REUmore
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbiermore
President Donald Trump pushes a shopping cart as he visits the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Welmore
Yuan Meng, a four-month-old baby panda, is seen inside his enclosure during a ceremony attended by his godmothmore
A man exercises in a park on a winter morning in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
