版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 12月 14日 星期四 03:10 BJT

North Korea's nuclear celebrations

Party and nation citations are presented to scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to the successful launch of Intercontinental ballistic rockets, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Party and nation citations are presented to scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to the successmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 星期三
Party and nation citations are presented to scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to the successful launch of Intercontinental ballistic rockets, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 18
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 7日 星期四
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
2 / 18
People react as members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

People react as members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballimore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 7日 星期四
People react as members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test in Pyongyang, September 2more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 7日 星期四
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
People cheer as members who contributed to the successful launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistics missile arrive in Pyongyang, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

People cheer as members who contributed to the successful launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballisticsmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 星期六
People cheer as members who contributed to the successful launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistics missile arrive in Pyongyang, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 18
The Central Committee and Central Military Committee of the Workers Party of Korea hold a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

The Central Committee and Central Military Committee of the Workers Party of Korea hold a celebration for nuclmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 星期日
The Central Committee and Central Military Committee of the Workers Party of Korea hold a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, November 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15'smore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, November 2017. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 18
A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square, December 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square, December 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2017年 12月 2日 星期六
A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square, December 2017. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 18
People perform during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

People perform during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb temore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 星期日
People perform during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
9 / 18
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 7日 星期四
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
10 / 18
Members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 7日 星期四
Members who have contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 星期日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 星期日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
People perform during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

People perform during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb temore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 星期日
People perform during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
The Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea hosts a reception in honour of the contributors of the successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-15, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

The Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea hosts a reception in honour of the contributors of the sumore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 星期三
The Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea hosts a reception in honour of the contributors of the successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-15, December 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 7日 星期四
Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
16 / 18
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributemore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 星期日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square, December 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square, December 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2017年 12月 2日 星期六
A view of celebrations at Kim Il-sung Square, December 2017. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

下一个

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

02:50 BJT
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

02:30 BJT
Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

00:35 BJT
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

00:10 BJT

精选图集

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐