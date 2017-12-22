Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home rest in the desert as they wait to be transported, while Iraqi more
Iraqi newlyweds who fled Mosul, Hussain Zeeno Zannun (R) 26, and Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during theirmore
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic more
Rohingya refugees line up to get food from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) near Balukhali rmore
Amar Hussein, 22, an Islamic State member, listens to a counterterrorism agent in Sulaimaniya, Iraq February 1more
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger centmore
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as he walks with Algeria's Senate President Abdelkader Bensalah in Algimore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing themore
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought-hit areas in Dmore
A foot of the newborn Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazarmore
A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria Mamore
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar take shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugee camp nearmore
Damaged building are pictured during fighting with Islamic State's fighters in the old city of Raqqa, Syria, Amore
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters inmore
Iraqi Federal Police and a man carry a civilian, injured while opening a booby-trapped shop in Tayaran districmore
Taslima, 20, a Rohingya refugee woman who fled from Myanmar, cries because her father died while crossing the more
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces who broke his leg during fighting with Islamic State's fighters reactmore
A displaced Iraqi man flees his home in Al Mansour district, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militanmore
A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, cries as he sits with his family inside amore
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a cmore
A sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State's fighters in more
Smoke rises after an air strike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic Stmore
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces control the monitor of their drone at their advanced position, during more
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her injured daughter after fleeing their home, as Iraqi forces battle with Islmore
A boy cools off in an irrigation canal on the outskirts of Raqqa, Syria August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemrmore
An internally displaced woman from a drought-hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at a mmore
Christian, 28, a former U.S soldier who volunteered for the Syrian Democratic Forces to fight against Islamic more
Children attend their first class immediately after they were registered at school in Hazema, north Raqqa, Syrmore
Zeinab, 14, applies her makeup before heading to school inside her shelter at a camp for internally displaced more
People, who chose to stay home, queue for humanitarian aid packages in Al Mansour district while the battle agmore
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their homes wait to be transported as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State mimore
A Rohingya refugee man lies at his shelter in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 20,more
Rapid Response forces members surround an injured boy as they treat him during a battle with Islamic State's mmore
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their homes are transported to refugee camps as Iraqi forces battle with Islamimore
A member of the federal police is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Albmore
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in thmore
A boy walks past a sign which reads 'Islamic State in Iraq and Syria' as fighting continues between the Syrianmore
A Rohingya refugee woman who crossed the border from Myanmar cries while waiting to get a shelter in Kotupalanmore
A Rohingya refugee man washes in a refugee camp in Palong Khali district, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 1more
A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of southwestern Algeria January 26more
