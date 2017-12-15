Protesters block roads in Honduras as electoral crisis rumbles on
Soldiers remove a burning barricade settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a dmore
Opposition supporters get ready to throw rocks toward police during a protest over a disputed presidential elemore
Military police remove a rock from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protemore
A masked opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade during a protest over a disputed presidenmore
Police fire tear gas towards opposition supporters during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tmore
A hooded opposition supporter gestures during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, more
A policeman reacts while removing a burning object from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block more
An opposition supporter throws a tear gas canister towards police during a protest over a disputed presidentiamore
A soldier inspects a military truck burnt during clashes between police and opposition supporters in a protestmore
An opposition supporter holds a large Honduran official flag as he blocks a road during a protest over a dispumore
Police remove burning tires from a barricade settled by opposition supporters to block a road during a protestmore
A soldier removes a burning tire settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a dispmore
A soldier removes a burning barricade settled to block a road by supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidentialmore
A supporter of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez gestures during a mamore
Opposition supporters block a road during a protest over a disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Hondmore
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez march in support of Hmore
Soldiers push a garbage container settled to block a road by opposition supporters during a protest over a dismore
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez wave flags during a mmore
Supporters of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez yell toward supportermore
