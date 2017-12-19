版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 12月 19日 星期二 22:40 BJT

California battles historic wildfire

Firefighters keep watch on the Thomas wildfire in the hills and canyons outside Montecito. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Firefighters keep watch on the Thomas wildfire in the hills and canyons outside Montecito. REUTERS/Gene Blevmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 17日 星期日
Firefighters keep watch on the Thomas wildfire in the hills and canyons outside Montecito. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
1 / 30
Thomas wildfire burns above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon in this social media photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Department in Montecito. Courtesy Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Thomas wildfire burns above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon in this social media photo by Santa Barbara Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 星期三
Thomas wildfire burns above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon in this social media photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Department in Montecito. Courtesy Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 30
People stand on a roof of a home illuminated with Christmas lights to watch wildfire on a hillside burn during the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara county near Carpinteria. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

People stand on a roof of a home illuminated with Christmas lights to watch wildfire on a hillside burn duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 星期二
People stand on a roof of a home illuminated with Christmas lights to watch wildfire on a hillside burn during the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara county near Carpinteria. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Close
3 / 30
Burned mobile homes are seen at the Monserate Country Club after the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, swept through their community in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Burned mobile homes are seen at the Monserate Country Club after the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, sweptmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 星期六
Burned mobile homes are seen at the Monserate Country Club after the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, swept through their community in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 30
Firefighters knock down flames as they advance on homes atop Shepherd Mesa Road in Carpinteria. REUTERS/Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Firefighters knock down flames as they advance on homes atop Shepherd Mesa Road in Carpinteria. REUTERS/Mikmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 星期一
Firefighters knock down flames as they advance on homes atop Shepherd Mesa Road in Carpinteria. REUTERS/Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
5 / 30
Fire fighters attack the Thomas Fire�s north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfire north of Los Angeles, near Ojai. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Fire fighters attack the Thomas Fire�s north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfiremore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 星期日
Fire fighters attack the Thomas Fire�s north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfire north of Los Angeles, near Ojai. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
6 / 30
A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blamore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 30
Trees glow in the wind after being burned in the Lilac Fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trees glow in the wind after being burned in the Lilac Fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
Trees glow in the wind after being burned in the Lilac Fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 30
A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 30
A rancher does what he can to try and put out flames after the Lilacfire, a fast moving wild fire, came through Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rancher does what he can to try and put out flames after the Lilacfire, a fast moving wild fire, came througmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
A rancher does what he can to try and put out flames after the Lilacfire, a fast moving wild fire, came through Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 30
Firefighters jump a fence to try and save a burning home from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire, came through Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters jump a fence to try and save a burning home from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire, came thmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
Firefighters jump a fence to try and save a burning home from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire, came through Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 30
A horse is evacuated from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A horse is evacuated from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
A horse is evacuated from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 30
A fire fighting helicopter flies over the Lilac Fire as evening comes to Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A fire fighting helicopter flies over the Lilac Fire as evening comes to Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
A fire fighting helicopter flies over the Lilac Fire as evening comes to Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 30
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, imore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
14 / 30
A firefighter stomps out small embers on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A firefighter stomps out small embers on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Losmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
A firefighter stomps out small embers on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
15 / 30
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Firefighters battle to save one of many homes in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyomore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
16 / 30
A firefighter waits at the top of a hill to battle the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter waits at the top of a hill to battle the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
A firefighter waits at the top of a hill to battle the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 30
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 30
Firefighters battle flames from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Firefighters battle flames from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
Firefighters battle flames from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
19 / 30
A horse which was left behind after an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, is seen in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A horse which was left behind after an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in themore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
A horse which was left behind after an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, is seen in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
20 / 30
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire acromore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
21 / 30
The remains of a home are seen in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The remains of a home are seen in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
The remains of a home are seen in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 30
A local man tries to cope and prays during an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A local man tries to cope and prays during an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon areamore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
A local man tries to cope and prays during an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
23 / 30
Flames tower over palm trees from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Flames tower over palm trees from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
Flames tower over palm trees from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
24 / 30
A real estate sign post is seen next to the remains of a home, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A real estate sign post is seen next to the remains of a home, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-drmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
A real estate sign post is seen next to the remains of a home, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 30
Emergency crews block a roadway as flames spread from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Emergency crews block a roadway as flames spread from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Firmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
Emergency crews block a roadway as flames spread from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
26 / 30
Burned up trees glow red in the dark in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Burned up trees glow red in the dark in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
Burned up trees glow red in the dark in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
27 / 30
Local residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Local residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
Local residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 30
A home's remains are seen, next to a burnt out truck, after they were destroyed, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A home's remains are seen, next to a burnt out truck, after they were destroyed, during a wind-driven wildfiremore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 星期三
A home's remains are seen, next to a burnt out truck, after they were destroyed, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 30
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire acmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

下一个

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

2017年 12月 19日
Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Honduran military police fire tear gas at protesters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for President Juan Orlando...

2017年 12月 19日
Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

2017年 12月 19日
Risks grow for Rohingya in squalid camps

Risks grow for Rohingya in squalid camps

Concerns grow over what has become the world's largest, most crowded settlement of asylum-seekers.

2017年 12月 19日

精选图集

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Honduran military police fire tear gas at protesters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Risks grow for Rohingya in squalid camps

Risks grow for Rohingya in squalid camps

Concerns grow over what has become the world's largest, most crowded settlement of asylum-seekers.

Rescue on the Mediterranean

Rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrants are rescued in the central Mediterranean by the MV Aquarius off the coast of Libya.

California battles historic wildfire

California battles historic wildfire

The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐