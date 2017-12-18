Rescue on the Mediterranean
A migrant child looks through a porthole as they wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in parmore
Migrants rest on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medmore
A migrant holds a rope to keep his balance on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership betmore
Migrants wait to disembark from the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Meditmore
A migrant waits for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and more
A migrant stands on the deck of the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Meditmore
A crew member of MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, carries a migrant baby beformore
Migrants wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Memore
Migrants embrace on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterramore
A migrant waits on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Mmore
Migrants rest on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medmore
A migrant reacts on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterramore
Migrant children waits on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranemore
A migrant waits for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and more
Migrants rest on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medmore
Migrants wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Memore
A migrant washes his face while waiting for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership betwemore
Migrant children help to distribute evening meals on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnersmore
A migrant reacts on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and more
A migrant sits at the top of a staircase on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership betwemore
A rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) from MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, armore
Migrants sleep on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranemore
A migrant child plays with an Italian public health official on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run more
Migrants on a rubber dinghy are rescued by the crew of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnershimore
