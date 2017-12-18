版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 12月 19日 星期二 02:50 BJT

Rescue on the Mediterranean

A migrant child looks through a porthole as they wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, enters Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
Migrants rest on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it approaches the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
A migrant holds a rope to keep his balance on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it approaches the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
Migrants wait to disembark from the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after it arrived in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
A migrant waits for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, to enter Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
A migrant stands on the deck of the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it passes the Maltese island of Gozo while making its way to the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
A crew member of MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, carries a migrant baby before passing it to crew members of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, during a mid-sea transfer of migrants in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 17日 星期日
Migrants wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, to enter Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
Migrants embrace on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, 69 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 星期六
A migrant waits on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after it arrived in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
Migrants rest on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it approaches the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
A migrant reacts on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after being rescued in the central Mediterranean 69 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 星期六
Migrant children waits on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after it arrived in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
A migrant waits for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, to enter Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
Migrants rest on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it makes its way to the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
Migrants wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, to enter Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
A migrant washes his face while waiting for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, to enter Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
Migrant children help to distribute evening meals on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, as it approaches the Italian island of Sicily after rescue operations in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
A migrant reacts on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 17日 星期日
A migrant sits at the top of a staircase on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 17日 星期日
A rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) from MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, arrives alongside the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, during a mid-sea transfer of migrants in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 17日 星期日
Migrants sleep on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after being rescued in the central Mediterranean 69 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 星期六
A migrant child plays with an Italian public health official on the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, after it arrived in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 星期一
Migrants on a rubber dinghy are rescued by the crew of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, in the central Mediterranean 69 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 16日 星期六
