Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip, December 22. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip, December 22. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli forces fire teargas canisters during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
Israeli forces fire teargas canisters during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 21. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of Hebron, December 22. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of Hebron, December 22. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli soldiers get out of a vehicle during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 22. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
Israeli soldiers get out of a vehicle during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 22. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops, during clashes at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, December 22. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops, during clashes at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, December 22. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, December 22. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, December 22. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, December 22. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, December 22. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli border police arrest a Palestinian protester during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 22. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
Israeli border police arrest a Palestinian protester during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 22. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 22. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 22. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, December 22. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, December 22. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians burn a poster depicting President Trump in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 12月 22日 星期五
Palestinians burn a poster depicting President Trump in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 20. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 20. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A protester jumps over a wall during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A protester jumps over a wall during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Israeli forces fire towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 20. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Israeli forces fire towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 20. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian protester holds stones as others hide behind a barricade from Israeli forces during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A Palestinian protester holds stones as others hide behind a barricade from Israeli forces during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 207. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 207. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A medic helps a Palestinian woman who is affected by teargas fired by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A medic helps a Palestinian woman who is affected by teargas fired by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian taxi driver, who is affected with teargas, walks away from his vehicle during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A Palestinian taxi driver, who is affected with teargas, walks away from his vehicle during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester prepares to throw a stone at Israeli forces in front of a burning barricade during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A Palestinian protester prepares to throw a stone at Israeli forces in front of a burning barricade during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian protesters run away from Israeli forces during protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Palestinian protesters run away from Israeli forces during protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian protesters hide behind a barricade from Israeli forces during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Palestinian protesters hide behind a barricade from Israeli forces during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A medic carries an injured Palestinian protester during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
A medic carries an injured Palestinian protester during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian demonstrators place on the ground a representation of a U.S. flag during a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 20. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 20日 星期三
Palestinian demonstrators place on the ground a representation of a U.S. flag during a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 20. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
