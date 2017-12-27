Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Prisoners of war (L) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics are seen inside a bus during the exchange omore
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (C) greets recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian more
First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko embraces a prisoner of war (POW) from themore
Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces gather near buses, transporting prisoners of war (POWs) from the sepamore
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces wave during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Domore
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics look out from a bus before the exchange more
A prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces reacts after leaving a bus during the exchange of captmore
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in more
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces react during the exchange of captives near the Mayorskmore
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic check documents of a prisoner of war (POW) from thmore
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in more
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives more
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsmore
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives more
Prisoners (back) of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces react during the exchange of captives in Horlivmore
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces receive new uniforms after the exchange of captives nemore
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L, front) delivers a speech during a ceremony to welcome recently exchanmore
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) speaks with recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukraimore
A prisoner (back) of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces is embraced during the exchange of captives in more
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) signs a flag for recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the more
下一个
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
The Rohingya's perilous journey
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
精选图集
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
The Rohingya's perilous journey
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees reach land
Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.
Faces of the Rohingya
About 655,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Staving off disease in Rohingya refugee camps
Aid groups attempt to ward off cholera and dysentery outbreaks in squalid Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, distributing vaccines and setting up clinics.