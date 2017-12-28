Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. more
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. Islmore
Bloodstains are seen at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. The attack occurmore
An injured man is moved into an ambulance after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTmore
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTEmore
An injured man arrives at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mmore
An Afghan woman mourns at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Smore
Afghan firefighters spray water to remove the bloodstains at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistamore
An Afghan man mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017more
An Afghan security force inspects bullet holes at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December more
Afghan men inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhamore
People carry a mourning man at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTmore
An Afghan man carries an empty coffin inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan more
Afghan men mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017.REUmore
Afghan men mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REmore
