Photos of the week
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Damore
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at more
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. more
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and nomore
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against the Bolivian government's nmore
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in the air, as seen from Santa Monica, California, December 22, 2017. Twittmore
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicmore
Ballerinas of Municipal Theatre ballet school prepare backstage before a rehearsal for their year-end performamore
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron anmore
A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Pmore
Australia's wicketkeeper Tim Paine reacts after missing a catch during the third day of the fourth Ashes crickmore
Children ride a manually operated Ferris wheel in a slum in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Smore
President Donald Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone camore
Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and his wife Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a photo in front of their tempomore
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Bmore
An aerial view shows people dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden wimore
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANCmore
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hmore
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Banmore
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminates the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2more
下一个
Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul
Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students...
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to...
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
精选图集
Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul
Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference.
Flour war in Spain
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.
Race on the beach
Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
The Rohingya's perilous journey
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.