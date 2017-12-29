Photos of the week
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Damore
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at more
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Imore
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and nomore
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against the Bolivian government's nmore
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in the air, as seen from Santa Monica, California. Twitter/Joshua Berson/@bmore
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicmore
Ballerinas of Municipal Theatre ballet school prepare backstage before a rehearsal for their year-end performamore
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron anmore
A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Pmore
Australia's wicketkeeper Tim Paine reacts after missing a catch during the third day of the fourth Ashes crickmore
Children ride a manually operated Ferris wheel in a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Donald Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone camore
Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and his wife Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a photo in front of their tempomore
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Bmore
An aerial view shows people dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden wimore
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANCmore
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Banmore
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminates the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland. LEHTIKUVA/Irenmore
