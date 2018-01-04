版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 4日 星期四 22:10 BJT

Along the Korean DMZ

North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone. November 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. January 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 3日 星期三
North Korean soldiers watch the south side at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas. July 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A leaflet denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. March 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 3月 26日 星期六
A North Korean soldier peeps into a conference room as a South Korean soldier stands guard, at the truce village of Panmunjom. March 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 4月 1日 星期五
South Korean and U.S. soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom. July 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Explosions are seen at a target, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field near the demilitarized zone, in Pocheon, South Korea. April 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 星期四
A woman looks toward the north as a family poses for photographs at an observation platform near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea. August 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
A North Korean guard post is seen from an observation post in Paju, South Korea. April 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
A North Korean soldier takes a group photo of his colleagues at the truce village of Panmunjom. July 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A boy looks around a mock North Korean classroom at the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea. January 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 1月 7日 星期四
South Korean soldiers walk in an empty rice field just south of the demilitarized zone in Paju. January 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 1月 8日 星期五
A North Korean soldier keeps watch toward the south in front of their guard post at the truce village of Panmunjom. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Children dressed in Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, play in front of a barbed-wire fence as their parents prepare for a memorial service for North Korean family members, in Paju, on the occasion of Seolnal, the Korean Lunar New Year's day. Seolnal is one of the traditional holidays when most Koreans visit their hometowns to be united with their families and hold memorial services for their deceased ancestors. February 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 2月 8日 星期一
People look toward the north through a barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea. December 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 12月 21日 星期四
