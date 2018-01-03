版本:
Bus plunges off cliff in Peru

Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Rescue workers stand next to victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers stand next to victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Rescue workers transport a victim after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers transport a victim after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
