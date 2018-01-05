版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 6日 星期六 04:25 BJT

Top Google searches of 2017

1: HURRICANE IRMA: The Category 5 storm, which struck the Caribbean in September, devastated housing, power supplies and communications, leaving some small islands almost cut off from the world. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 星期六
4: SUPER BOWL: Tom Brady was named the game's most valuable player in the New England Patriots� amazing 34-28 come-from-behind, overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
6: MAYWEATHER VS MCGREGOR FIGHT: A ruthless Floyd Mayweather scored a 10th round technical knockout over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor in the August bout, the American cementing his legacy as an all-time boxing great with his 50th win in as many fights. USA TODAY Sports/Mark J. Rebilas

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 星期二
7: SOLAR ECLIPSE: Millions of awestruck Americans cast their gaze skyward in August at the extraordinary sight of a total solar eclipse. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 8月 23日 星期三
8: HURRICANE HARVEY: The storm hit Corpus Christi in southern Texas in August but took its greatest toll on Houston and areas east of the city. Harvey killed as many as 60 people, dumped more than 50 inches of rain and caused damages estimated as high as $180 billion, including to 312,000 homes along the coast. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2017年 8月 28日 星期一
10: FIDGET SPINNER: The spin toy, part stress-reliever, part cure for fidgetiness, swept through middle schools and offices during the peak of its craze. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 星期五
