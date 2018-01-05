Florida wildlife 'cold stunned' by weather
A man carries two cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lamore
Cold-stunned iguanas are seen following extreme cold weather in Lake Worth. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A group of cold-stunned turtles after being rescued following extreme cold weather on St. Joseph Peninsula, Flmore
A cold-stunned turtle is rescued following extreme cold weather. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commismore
A member of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescues a sea turtle in the St. Joseph Peninmore
A cold stunned turtle after being rescued following extreme cold weather on St. Joseph Peninsula. Florida Fmore
A man carries two cold stunned iguanas found near a local pond following extreme cold weather in Lake Worth, Fmore
People observe cold stunned iguanas following extreme cold weather in Lake Worth. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Two men carry cold stunned iguanas that were found near a local pond due to the extreme cold weather in Lake Wmore
A cold-stunned turtle is seen after being rescued following extreme cold weather on St. Joseph Peninsula, Flormore
FWC's Sea Turtle Stranding Coordinator, Michael Collins, holds a cold-stunned sea turtle at Cape San Blas, Flomore
