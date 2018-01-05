版本:
图片 | 2018年 1月 6日 星期六 05:00 BJT

Skiers take flight at Four Hills

Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Germany's Constantin Schmid. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
Finland's Eetu Nousiainen. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 6日 星期六
Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 6日 星期六
Norway's Robert Johansson. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
Germany's Richard Freitag. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
Norway's Anders Fannemel. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 5日 星期五
Japan's Noriaki Kasai. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
Japan's Noriaki Kasai. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
Germany's Stephan Leyhe. Picture taken through the windnet. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 3日 星期三
Poland's Kamil Stoch. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
Poland's Stefan Hula. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 3日 星期三
Norway's Robert Johansson. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 3日 星期三
Norway's Robert Johansson. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 4日 星期四
Japan's Taku Takeuchi. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2018年 1月 3日 星期三
