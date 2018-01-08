Dakar Rally 2018
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of the Netherlands, drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andrmore
Sebastien Loeb of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena of Monaco drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Peugeot Total team driver Stephane Peterhansel from France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret. REUTERS/Andres Stmore
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Toby Price of Australia falls off his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Gert Huzink of the Netherlands and copilot Rob Buursen of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andremore
Cristina Gutierrez and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer with Mitsubishi. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Matthias Walkner of Austria drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of them of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTEmore
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Antoine Meo of France drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
X-Raid team driver Bryce Menzies and copilot Peter Mortensen. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot (303) in front of teammates Cyril Dmore
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stamore
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stamore
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
