图片 | 2018年 1月 9日 星期二 00:35 BJT

Dakar Rally 2018

Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of the Netherlands, drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Sebastien Loeb of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena of Monaco drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Peugeot Total team driver Stephane Peterhansel from France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Toby Price of Australia falls off his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Gert Huzink of the Netherlands and copilot Rob Buursen of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Cristina Gutierrez and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer with Mitsubishi. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
Matthias Walkner of Austria drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of them of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
Antoine Meo of France drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
X-Raid team driver Bryce Menzies and copilot Peter Mortensen. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot (303) in front of teammates Cyril Despres of France and David Castera of France. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 8日 星期一
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2018年 1月 7日 星期日
