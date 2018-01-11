版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 11日 星期四 20:45 BJT

Mudslides hit Southern California

A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTEmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
1 / 40
A car sits tangled in debris after being destroyed by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A car sits tangled in debris after being destroyed by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A car sits tangled in debris after being destroyed by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
2 / 40
A kitchen in a home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A kitchen in a home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Pressmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A kitchen in a home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
3 / 40
A cadaver dog searches for bodies with rescue officials after mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A cadaver dog searches for bodies with rescue officials after mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A cadaver dog searches for bodies with rescue officials after mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
4 / 40
Montecito firefighters walk on a road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Montecito firefighters walk on a road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Pressmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Montecito firefighters walk on a road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
5 / 40
Ventura Search & Rescue volunteers (in orange) listen to a briefing from a Ventura County firefighter on Glen Oaks Road in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Ventura Search & Rescue volunteers (in orange) listen to a briefing from a Ventura County firefighter on Glen more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Ventura Search & Rescue volunteers (in orange) listen to a briefing from a Ventura County firefighter on Glen Oaks Road in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
6 / 40
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTEmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
7 / 40
An aerial photo showing two vehicles submerged in the surf amidst debris from a mudslide due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

An aerial photo showing two vehicles submerged in the surf amidst debris from a mudslide due to heavy rains inmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
An aerial photo showing two vehicles submerged in the surf amidst debris from a mudslide due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
8 / 40
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Cmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Close
9 / 40
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
10 / 40
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Cmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Close
11 / 40
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito, Calmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Courtesy of SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Close
12 / 40
An aerial photo showing north and south bound lanes of Hwy 101 flooding and mud slides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

An aerial photo showing north and south bound lanes of Hwy 101 flooding and mud slides due to heavy rains in Mmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
An aerial photo showing north and south bound lanes of Hwy 101 flooding and mud slides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Rafael Maldonado/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
13 / 40
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Sonmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
14 / 40
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecitomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 40
Family members inspect the inside of a home covered in mud following the mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Family members inspect the inside of a home covered in mud following the mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Family members inspect the inside of a home covered in mud following the mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 40
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecitomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 40
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecitomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 40
A semi-tractor trailer sits stuck in mud and flood waters on the highway after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

A semi-tractor trailer sits stuck in mud and flood waters on the highway after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Elmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
A semi-tractor trailer sits stuck in mud and flood waters on the highway after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 40
Parts of a damaged car are entangled in debris after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Parts of a damaged car are entangled in debris after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara Countymore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
Parts of a damaged car are entangled in debris after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 40
A damaged car carried by mud flow, floats in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

A damaged car carried by mud flow, floats in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
A damaged car carried by mud flow, floats in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
21 / 40
Emergency personnel evacuate local residents and their dogs through flooded waters after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Emergency personnel evacuate local residents and their dogs through flooded waters after a mudslide in Montecimore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Emergency personnel evacuate local residents and their dogs through flooded waters after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
22 / 40
Emergency personnel carry a man covered in mud after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Emergency personnel carry a man covered in mud after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara Newmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Emergency personnel carry a man covered in mud after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
23 / 40
Emergency personnel prepare to rescue a trapped woman inside a collapsed house in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

Emergency personnel prepare to rescue a trapped woman inside a collapsed house in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Smore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Emergency personnel prepare to rescue a trapped woman inside a collapsed house in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
24 / 40
Boulders block a road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Boulders block a road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Boulders block a road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
25 / 40
The Montecito Inn sits in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

The Montecito Inn sits in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
The Montecito Inn sits in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
26 / 40
A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara Cmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
27 / 40
Cars were burnt in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cars were burnt in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Cars were burnt in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
28 / 40
Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
29 / 40
Abadoned cars stuck in flooded water on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Abadoned cars stuck in flooded water on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Abadoned cars stuck in flooded water on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
30 / 40
A section of the Union Pacific Railroad is blocked by mudflow and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

A section of the Union Pacific Railroad is blocked by mudflow and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mikmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
A section of the Union Pacific Railroad is blocked by mudflow and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
31 / 40
A home seen surrounded by flooded water and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS

A home seen surrounded by flooded water and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbarmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
A home seen surrounded by flooded water and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
Close
32 / 40
Property burned to the ground in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Property burned to the ground in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almemore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Property burned to the ground in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
33 / 40
Debris floats in flooded waters on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Debris floats in flooded waters on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara Comore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Debris floats in flooded waters on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
34 / 40
An abadoned car floats in flooded waters and debris on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

An abadoned car floats in flooded waters and debris on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
An abadoned car floats in flooded waters and debris on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
35 / 40
Emergency personnel search through debris and damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Emergency personnel search through debris and damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Sanmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Emergency personnel search through debris and damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
36 / 40
Emergency personnel search through debris and mud flow after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Emergency personnel search through debris and mud flow after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Emergency personnel search through debris and mud flow after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
37 / 40
Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
38 / 40
Emergency personnel inspect a damaged home on Hot Springs Road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Emergency personnel inspect a damaged home on Hot Springs Road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日 星期三
Emergency personnel inspect a damaged home on Hot Springs Road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Close
39 / 40
An abandoned car is seen stuck in flooded water on the 101 freeway after a mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Devall

An abandoned car is seen stuck in flooded water on the 101 freeway after a mudslide in Montecito, California, more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日 星期四
An abandoned car is seen stuck in flooded water on the 101 freeway after a mudslide in Montecito, California, U.S. January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Devall
Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

下一个

Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

The aftermath of recent air strikes in besieged areas of the Syrian capital.

2018年 1月 10日
North and South Korea hold rare talks

North and South Korea hold rare talks

South Korea and North Korea hold the first talks between the neighbors in two years at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the...

2018年 1月 10日
Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.

2018年 1月 9日
Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood's biggest names wear black on the red carpet.

2018年 1月 8日

精选图集

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames.

Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the Critics Choice red carpet.

Critics Choice Awards

Critics Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Northern Ireland hidden in fog

Northern Ireland hidden in fog

Heavy fog cancels flights in Belfast.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐