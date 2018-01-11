Mudslides hit Southern California
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTEmore
A car sits tangled in debris after being destroyed by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-more
A kitchen in a home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Pressmore
A cadaver dog searches for bodies with rescue officials after mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbamore
Montecito firefighters walk on a road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Pressmore
Ventura Search & Rescue volunteers (in orange) listen to a briefing from a Ventura County firefighter on Glen more
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTEmore
An aerial photo showing two vehicles submerged in the surf amidst debris from a mudslide due to heavy rains inmore
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Cmore
A home on Glen Oaks Road damaged by mudslides in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERmore
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito. Cmore
Destroyed homes are seen along San Ysidro Creek near East Valley Road following the mudslide in Montecito, Calmore
An aerial photo showing north and south bound lanes of Hwy 101 flooding and mud slides due to heavy rains in Mmore
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Sonmore
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecitomore
Family members inspect the inside of a home covered in mud following the mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/more
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecitomore
A damaged house is surrounded by large boulders and debris following mudslides due to heavy rains in Montecitomore
A semi-tractor trailer sits stuck in mud and flood waters on the highway after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Elmore
Parts of a damaged car are entangled in debris after mudslides in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara Countymore
A damaged car carried by mud flow, floats in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike more
Emergency personnel evacuate local residents and their dogs through flooded waters after a mudslide in Montecimore
Emergency personnel carry a man covered in mud after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara Newmore
Emergency personnel prepare to rescue a trapped woman inside a collapsed house in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Smore
Boulders block a road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The Montecito Inn sits in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbamore
A search dog looks for victims in damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara Cmore
Cars were burnt in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Abadoned cars stuck in flooded water on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbamore
A section of the Union Pacific Railroad is blocked by mudflow and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Mikmore
A home seen surrounded by flooded water and debris after a mudslide in Montecito. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbarmore
Property burned to the ground in the Thomas Fire during a winter rain storm in Ventura. REUTERS/Monica Almemore
Debris floats in flooded waters on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara Comore
An abadoned car floats in flooded waters and debris on the freeway after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliamore
Emergency personnel search through debris and damaged homes after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Sanmore
Emergency personnel search through debris and mud flow after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/Santa Barmore
Firefighters clear a mud-blocked street in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Emergency personnel inspect a damaged home on Hot Springs Road after a mudslide in Montecito. Mike Eliason/more
An abandoned car is seen stuck in flooded water on the 101 freeway after a mudslide in Montecito, California, more
