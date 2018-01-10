版本:
中国
2018年 1月 11日

Venezuela's empty shelves

A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日
Workers sit on empty shelves at the fruit and vegetables section in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日
Police officers control the crowd as people line up to buy sugar, outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日
A woman stands in front of partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日
Empty refrigerators are seen at the fish area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日
A woman selects lemons from partially empty shelves at the fruits and vegetables area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日
A man walks past empty shelves at the bakery area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日
A woman walks past empty shelves at the fruits and vegetables area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日
Police officers stand guard outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日
Stacked shopping carts are seen next to empty refrigerators at the deli area at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 11日
People walk past empty shelves at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日
A woman looks at a partially empty refrigerator in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日
A man looks at an empty refrigerator in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日
A man walks past an empty refrigerator at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日
Empty refrigerators are seen at the butchery area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日
An empty refrigerator is seen at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日
A woman walks past empty shelves at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日
A woman walks past an empty refrigerator at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2018年 1月 10日
Northern Ireland hidden in fog

Northern Ireland hidden in fog

Heavy fog cancels flights in Belfast.

03:10 BJT
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

2018年 1月 10日
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

2018年 1月 9日
Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood's biggest names wear black on the red carpet.

2018年 1月 8日

精选图集

Flooding and mudslides hit Southern California

Flooding and mudslides hit Southern California

Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Northern Ireland hidden in fog

Northern Ireland hidden in fog

Heavy fog cancels flights in Belfast.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus

The aftermath of recent air strikes in besieged areas of the Syrian capital.

North and South Korea hold rare talks

North and South Korea hold rare talks

South Korea and North Korea hold the first talks between the neighbors in two years at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

下一页

