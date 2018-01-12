Photos of the week
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damasmore
A woman selects goat cheese from partially empty refrigerators at a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTmore
A participant jumps in the waters of the North Sea during the annual New Year's plunge event in Ostend, Belgiumore
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito, California. more
A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevachmore
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action during the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Austria. REUTERS/Dominic more
Heba Amouri, mourns as she holds the body of her two-year-old son, Emir al-Bash at a medical center in the besmore
Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon asmore
A man participates in a Christmas tree throwing competition, in the County Clare town of Ennis, Ireland. REUmore
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during stage five of the Dakamore
Paris Saint-Germain�s Neymar celebrates scoring their first goal against Amiens from the penalty spot with hismore
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, more
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatmore
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase nemore
Sunrays enter through the rooftop as employees work at a jute processing mill in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Banglmore
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station beformore
Spectators sit in a shaft of sunlight as they watch play during the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket testmore
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protemore
Fire Department of New York firemen work on a six-alarm fire in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a wmore
下一个
精选图集
