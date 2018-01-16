版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 16日 星期二 20:35 BJT

Best of Australian Open

Simona Halep of Romania serves against Destanee Aiava of Australia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Simona Halep of Romania serves against Destanee Aiava of Australia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Simona Halep of Romania serves against Destanee Aiava of Australia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 35
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 35
Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts during a news conference after losing her match. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts during a news conference after losing her match. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts during a news conference after losing her match. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 35
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reaches for a shot against Donald Young of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reaches for a shot against Donald Young of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reaches for a shot against Donald Young of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 35
Dustin Brown of Germany in action against Pedro Sousa of Portugal. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Dustin Brown of Germany in action against Pedro Sousa of Portugal. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Dustin Brown of Germany in action against Pedro Sousa of Portugal. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 35
The ball casts a shadow on the arm of Maria Sharapova of Russia as she serves against Tatjana Maria of Germany. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The ball casts a shadow on the arm of Maria Sharapova of Russia as she serves against Tatjana Maria of Germanymore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
The ball casts a shadow on the arm of Maria Sharapova of Russia as she serves against Tatjana Maria of Germany. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 35
Yuichi Sugita of Japan celebrates after winning the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Yuichi Sugita of Japan celebrates after winning the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Yuichi Sugita of Japan celebrates after winning the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 35
Matthew Ebden reacts after winning a point against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Matthew Ebden reacts after winning a point against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Matthew Ebden reacts after winning a point against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 35
Novak Djokovic of Serbia jumps as he hits a shot during his match against Donald Young of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Novak Djokovic of Serbia jumps as he hits a shot during his match against Donald Young of the U.S. REUTERS/Imore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Novak Djokovic of Serbia jumps as he hits a shot during his match against Donald Young of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 35
Carina Witthoeft of Germany serves to Caroline Garcia of France. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Carina Witthoeft of Germany serves to Caroline Garcia of France. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Carina Witthoeft of Germany serves to Caroline Garcia of France. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 35
Alexander Zverev of Germany and Thomas Fabbiano of Italy lean on the net as they watch a replay during their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Alexander Zverev of Germany and Thomas Fabbiano of Italy lean on the net as they watch a replay during their mmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Alexander Zverev of Germany and Thomas Fabbiano of Italy lean on the net as they watch a replay during their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 35
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria recovers after stretching for a ball against Dennis Novak of Austria. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria recovers after stretching for a ball against Dennis Novak of Austria. REUTERS/Thommore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria recovers after stretching for a ball against Dennis Novak of Austria. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 35
A supporter of Yuichi Sugita of Japan watches the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A supporter of Yuichi Sugita of Japan watches the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
A supporter of Yuichi Sugita of Japan watches the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
13 / 35
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a shot against Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a shot against Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a shot against Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
14 / 35
Matthew Ebden of Australia signs autographs after winning his match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Matthew Ebden of Australia signs autographs after winning his match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Matthew Ebden of Australia signs autographs after winning his match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 35
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark laughs as her hair is caught in the racquet during a practice session. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark laughs as her hair is caught in the racquet during a practice session. REUTERS/Emore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark laughs as her hair is caught in the racquet during a practice session. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
16 / 35
Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a shot against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a shot against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a shot against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 35
Rafael Nadal of Spain and Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic share a laugh after Nadal won the match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Rafael Nadal of Spain and Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic share a laugh after Nadal won the matchmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Rafael Nadal of Spain and Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic share a laugh after Nadal won the match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 35
Samantha Stosur of Australia serves to Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Samantha Stosur of Australia serves to Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Samantha Stosur of Australia serves to Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 35
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after missing a shot against Kevin King of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after missing a shot against Kevin King of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after missing a shot against Kevin King of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 35
Venus Williams of the U.S. Belinda Bencic of Switzerland shake hands after Bencic won their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Venus Williams of the U.S. Belinda Bencic of Switzerland shake hands after Bencic won their match. REUTERS/Thomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Venus Williams of the U.S. Belinda Bencic of Switzerland shake hands after Bencic won their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
21 / 35
The court is wiped during a rain delay before the match between John Isner of the U.S. and Matthew Ebden of Australia. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The court is wiped during a rain delay before the match between John Isner of the U.S. and Matthew Ebden of Aumore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
The court is wiped during a rain delay before the match between John Isner of the U.S. and Matthew Ebden of Australia. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 35
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/David Gray

Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
23 / 35
Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs after winning the match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs after winning the match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Repmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs after winning the match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
24 / 35
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates winning the match against Quentin Halys of France. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates winning the match against Quentin Halys of France. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates winning the match against Quentin Halys of France. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
25 / 35
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark shakes hands with Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania after winning their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark shakes hands with Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania after winning their match. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark shakes hands with Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania after winning their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
26 / 35
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
27 / 35
Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past his coach Andre Agassi during a practice session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past his coach Andre Agassi during a practice session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past his coach Andre Agassi during a practice session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
28 / 35
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
29 / 35
Zhang Shuai of China and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. shake hands after Zhang won their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Zhang Shuai of China and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. shake hands after Zhang won their match. REUTERS/Issei Kamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Zhang Shuai of China and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. shake hands after Zhang won their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
30 / 35
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a shot to Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a shot to Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a shot to Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
31 / 35
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
32 / 35
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia gets up after stretching for a shot from Francesca Schiavone of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia gets up after stretching for a shot from Francesca Schiavone of Italy. REUTERS/Thommore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia gets up after stretching for a shot from Francesca Schiavone of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
33 / 35
Spectators take cover from the rain in the stands. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Spectators take cover from the rain in the stands. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Spectators take cover from the rain in the stands. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
34 / 35
Zhang Shuai of China hits a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Zhang Shuai of China hits a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Zhang Shuai of China hits a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

下一个

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

20:20 BJT
Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

01:05 BJT
Billabong Pipe Masters

Billabong Pipe Masters

The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.

2017年 12月 20日
Italy fails to qualify for World Cup

Italy fails to qualify for World Cup

The Azzurri was eliminated at the hands of Sweden, marking the first time the national team will miss the tournament in 60 years.

2017年 11月 15日

精选图集

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.

Mudslides hit Southern California

Mudslides hit Southern California

Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Japan's

Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"

Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.

Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐