版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 17日 星期三 22:25 BJT

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south omore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 12
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer

A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Amore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 12
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Strimore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 12
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 12
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 12
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 12
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 12
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 12
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS

The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 12
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 12
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 12
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS

Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

下一个

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

2018年 1月 17日
Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain...

2018年 1月 17日
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

2018年 1月 17日
Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

2018年 1月 17日

精选图集

Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.

Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.

Details at Detroit Auto Show

Details at Detroit Auto Show

The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐