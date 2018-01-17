Thousands flee erupting volcano
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south omore
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Amore
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Strimore
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUmore
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTEmore
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUmore
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS
下一个
Puerto Rico in the dark
Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain...
Protesting the pope
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.
精选图集
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.
Horses purified by fire
In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.
Details at Detroit Auto Show
The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.
Protesting the pope
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.
Starlings in the sky
A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.