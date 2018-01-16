版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 17日 星期三 03:25 BJT

Protesting the pope

Police detain a protester dressed as a priest as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Police detain a protester dressed as a priest as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Police detain a protester dressed as a priest as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
1 / 19
Couples kiss at the end of a mass led by Pope Francis at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Couples kiss at the end of a mass led by Pope Francis at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
Couples kiss at the end of a mass led by Pope Francis at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
2 / 19
Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Close
3 / 19
Women run away from a riot-police water cannon during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Women run away from a riot-police water cannon during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
Women run away from a riot-police water cannon during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
4 / 19
A man is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A man is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A man is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
5 / 19
A demonstrator holds up a Mapuche Indian flag during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator holds up a Mapuche Indian flag during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
A demonstrator holds up a Mapuche Indian flag during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
6 / 19
Protesters clash with police during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Protesters clash with police during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Protesters clash with police during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Close
7 / 19
A woman is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A woman is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
A woman is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
8 / 19
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
9 / 19
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Pedophile accomplices" during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Pedophile accomplices" during a protest against the papal visit in Santiamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Pedophile accomplices" during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
10 / 19
A woman reacts to the effects of tear-gas during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A woman reacts to the effects of tear-gas during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A woman reacts to the effects of tear-gas during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
11 / 19
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
12 / 19
Protesters dressed as nuns display a banner reading "The poor of Chile march against the crumbs of democracy," as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Protesters dressed as nuns display a banner reading "The poor of Chile march against the crumbs of democracy,"more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Protesters dressed as nuns display a banner reading "The poor of Chile march against the crumbs of democracy," as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
13 / 19
Police detain a protester dressed as a nun as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Police detain a protester dressed as a nun as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Police detain a protester dressed as a nun as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
14 / 19
A woman shouts slogans during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A woman shouts slogans during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A woman shouts slogans during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
15 / 19
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during a protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during a protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Samore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during a protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
16 / 19
A man is detained during a protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A man is detained during a protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
A man is detained during a protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
17 / 19
Demonstrators shout slogans in front of the Cathedral of Santiago to protest against the upcoming visit of Pope Francis, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel

Demonstrators shout slogans in front of the Cathedral of Santiago to protest against the upcoming visit of Popmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 星期六
Demonstrators shout slogans in front of the Cathedral of Santiago to protest against the upcoming visit of Pope Francis, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Vogel
Close
18 / 19
Protesters clash with police during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Protesters clash with police during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Protesters clash with police during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Week in sports

Week in sports

下一个

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

2018年 1月 14日
Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search for Southern California mudslide victims

Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.

2018年 1月 14日
Mudslides hit Southern California

Mudslides hit Southern California

Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.

2018年 1月 13日
Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

2018年 1月 13日

精选图集

Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.

Horses purified by fire

Horses purified by fire

In honor of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, Spanish revelers ride their horses through bonfires to purify the animals with smoke and flames.

Details at Detroit Auto Show

Details at Detroit Auto Show

The finishing touches on model cars at Detroit Auto Show.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐