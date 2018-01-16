Protesting the pope
Police detain a protester dressed as a priest as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Couples kiss at the end of a mass led by Pope Francis at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardmore
Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francmore
Women run away from a riot-police water cannon during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REmore
A man is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator holds up a Mapuche Indian flag during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUmore
Protesters clash with police during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in more
A woman is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Pedophile accomplices" during a protest against the papal visit in Santiamore
A woman reacts to the effects of tear-gas during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERSmore
A demonstrator is detained during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Protesters dressed as nuns display a banner reading "The poor of Chile march against the crumbs of democracy,"more
Police detain a protester dressed as a nun as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A woman shouts slogans during a protest against the papal visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during a protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Samore
A man is detained during a protest in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators shout slogans in front of the Cathedral of Santiago to protest against the upcoming visit of Popmore
Protesters clash with police during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in more
