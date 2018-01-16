版本:
中国
2018年 1月 17日 星期三 07:55 BJT

Puerto Rico in the dark

Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator after Hurricane Maria damaged the electrical grid in September, in Dorado, Puerto Rico January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
A house is seen with its interior illuminated with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Alberto Julian uses a flashlight to look at one of his roosters in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Hugo Regalado reads the newspaper with the help of a flashlight in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
A house is lit up with the help of a generator next to houses in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez watch television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Angel Arroyo holds a flashlight while turning on a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Alberto Julian and his wife Zulma Rodriguez try to fix their television powered with the help of a generator in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
The headlamps of a car illuminate a street in the dark in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
