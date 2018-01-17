Horses purified by fire
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A man rides a horse through smoke during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's daymore
Horses are seen in a stable before the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spaimore
A woman rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's more
A man cleans a horse in a stable before the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day,more
A horse is seen through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Smore
A man looks at his phone next to a horse in a stable before the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of more
Two women ride a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony'smore
People gather around a fire during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spaimore
Riders wait for the start of the "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron samore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A bottle of whiskey is seen inside a piece of snow during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Samore
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A horse waits for the start of the "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron more
Horses are seen in a stable before the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spaimore
