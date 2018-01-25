Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis reads a statement for victim and gymnast McKayla Maroney: "As it turns out much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact was and forever shall be a child molester, a monster of a human being, end of story. He abused my trust, he abused my body, and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away ... I thought I was going to die that night. Because the national team training camps did not allow parents to be present, my mom and dad were unable to observe what Nassar was doing and this has imposed a terrible and undeserved burden of guilt on my loving family ... Larry Nassar deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, not only because of what he did to me, my teammates, and so many other little girls. He needs to be behind bars so he will never prey upon another child." Maroney filed a lawsuit last month against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, alleging she was forced to sign a confidentiality agreement in order to prevent her from going public with any allegations against Nassar. Maroney has said she signed the reported $1.25 million settlement in December 2016 after "years of psychological trauma" and molestation. According to the arrangement, which included nondisclosure and non-disparagement clauses, Maroney or her parents could open themselves to being sued for more than $100,000 for breaking the settlement. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

