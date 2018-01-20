America divided over Trump
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowmore
People gather for the Women's March in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look omore
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at tmore
White nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Natiomore
Demonstrators for (R) and against (L) President Donald Trump push a garbage container toward each other duringmore
Edelia Carthan stands in silent protest with a Confederate flag sticker covering her mouth during the officialmore
Supporters listen to President Donald Trump at the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington, Jamore
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern Califomore
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trumore
Local residents react as President Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, August 3, 201more
The annual Pride Parade is replaced with a Resist March as members of the LGBT community protest President Donmore
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadershmore
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate againsmore
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017. REUmore
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates more
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florimore
Fans of the music group Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, dance in front of the Lincoln Memorial at a ralmore
Activists join hands during a Black Lives Matter rally in Charleston, West Virginia, August 20, 2017. REUTERS/more
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump photographs the Capitol as the sun rises on the National Mall befomore
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latestmore
A Confederate flag is seen on a light pole with the name of President Donald Trump in the Outer Banks of Northmore
A municipal worker attempts to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castlemanmore
The crowd on the National Mall reacts during the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, Januarymore
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Rmore
Sixteen-year-old Emma Humphries holds a "Trump" towel over the Women's March on Washington, following the inaumore
Members of the Oakland Unified School District Honor Band kneel as they perform the national anthem before a Mmore
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that tempormore
A pro-Trump supporter taunts anti-Trump protesters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expecmore
A protester shouts at President Donald Trump (bottom R) as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an more
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 2more
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Donald Trump's tmore
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Gloria Mendoza participates in a demonstration in suppmore
A young girl reacts after President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in front of her White House tour gmore
A demonstrator supporting President Donald Trump (L) holds a shield as a group of men punch a counter demonstrmore
A demonstrator taunts police officials after a Trump campaign rally in Phoenix, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Sandymore
A lone pro-Trump supporter drives off on his motorcycle after shadowing a demonstration against the Republicanmore
下一个
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse...
North Korea's eclectic architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
精选图集
Trump's first year in office
Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
North Korea's eclectic architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.
Marking the Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Surfing giant waves in Portugal
The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave surfed in 2011.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals.