图片 | 2018年 1月 20日 星期六 06:35 BJT

Photos of the week

A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, January 14, 2018. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 14日 星期日
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey, January 14, 2018. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens, Greece January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens, Greece January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A nurse checks a premature baby in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A nurse checks a premature baby in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (R) listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (R) listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida, December 4, 2017. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily paid for by Federal Emergency Management Agency. They fled Puerto Rico in October after Hurricane Maria destroyed their house. Oquendo, who found a part-time job that pays minimum wage, fears they will be homeless when that assistance runs out this month. "I don't have enough money to move to another place," Oquendo said. "I feel alone, and I'm afraid." REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 12日 星期五
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida, December 4, 2017. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily paid for by Federal Emergency Management Agency. They fled Puerto Rico in October after Hurricane Maria destroyed their house. Oquendo, who found a part-time job that pays minimum wage, fears they will be homeless when that assistance runs out this month. "I don't have enough money to move to another place," Oquendo said. "I feel alone, and I'm afraid." REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Pope Francis boards for his trip to Chile and Peru at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome, Italy, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Pope Francis boards for his trip to Chile and Peru at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome, Italy, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A Rohingya refugee boy plays with a glove balloon at a Samaritan's Purse diphtheria clinic at Balukhali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
A Rohingya refugee boy plays with a glove balloon at a Samaritan's Purse diphtheria clinic at Balukhali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Gael Monfils of France serves against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2018年 1月 18日 星期四
Gael Monfils of France serves against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 星期二
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 星期六
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A reddish glow is seen as lava drifts on the southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
A reddish glow is seen as lava drifts on the southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito, California, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / 2018年 1月 13日 星期六
Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito, California, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, November 19, 2017. While she works as a video artist most of her time, Ana has recently started to use her rooftop work space as a workshop for collage creations. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, November 19, 2017. While she works as a video artist most of her time, Ana has recently started to use her rooftop work space as a workshop for collage creations. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Palestinian children play at their family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 星期一
Palestinian children play at their family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People cast long shadows in the winter sunlight as they walk across a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
People cast long shadows in the winter sunlight as they walk across a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 星期三
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
