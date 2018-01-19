Photos of the week
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's damore
A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea inmore
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned govermore
A nurse checks a premature baby in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen January 1more
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Semore
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room more
Pope Francis boards for his trip to Chile and Peru at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome, Italy, January more
View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, more
A Rohingya refugee boy plays with a glove balloon at a Samaritan's Purse diphtheria clinic at Balukhali camp, more
Gael Monfils of France serves against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Memore
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swastmore
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls amore
A reddish glow is seen as lava drifts on the southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, more
Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito, California, January 12, 2more
A person enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stmore
Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Imore
Palestinian children play at their family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City January 15, 2018. REUTmore
People cast long shadows in the winter sunlight as they walk across a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial distmore
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel Jmore
