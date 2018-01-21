Gunmen storm Kabul hotel
A man tries to escape from a balcony at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afmore
People escape during an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A wounded security guard receives help after being rescued from Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar more
Afghan security forces arrive the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
The Intercontinental Hotel is seen burnt during an attack. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces keep watch as smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A member of the Afghan security forces arrives the site of an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Ommore
Afghan women and child walk by ambulances during an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismmore
Smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
