Gunmen storm Afghan aid office

Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

Members of Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Vehicles are seen on fire after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan policemen take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan women leave the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

A member of Afghan security forces takes position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan policemen take position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan police officers arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces take position at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan policeman stands guard at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan police officer takes position during a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Smoke rises at the site of a blast near the office of the Save the Children aid agency in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from Reuters TV footage. REUTERS/ReutersTV

Burnt vehicles are seen at the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

