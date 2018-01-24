版本:
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. The Philippines has raised the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 星期三
Lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. The Philippines has raised the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia
A resident and his water buffalo walk at a river, while the Mayon volcano spews ash in Guniobatan, Albay Province. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident and his water buffalo walk at a river, while the Mayon volcano spews ash in Guniobatan, Albay Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Stringer

Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer

A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS

The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
