Thousands flee erupting volcano
Lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. The Phmore
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo more
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mmore
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Rmore
A resident and his water buffalo walk at a river, while the Mayon volcano spews ash in Guniobatan, Albay Provimore
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south omore
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Amore
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Strimore
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUmore
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTEmore
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUmore
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
