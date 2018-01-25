Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans
Colombia on Wednesday evicted over 200 homeless Venezuelans who had been sleeping in a sports field in its bormore
People cook arepas using firewood in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. The Venezuelans were removed at the cmore
Carolina Centeno (R) sits next to her family and their belongings, as they sleep in a sport center in Cucuta, more
People prepare to sleep in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. Colombia, already home to the most Venezuelan mmore
A man sleeps next to backpacks with the colors of the Venezuelan national flag, in a sport center in Cucuta, Cmore
Men sit next to the fire as they cook arepas in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. Now, however, a growing numore
Men cook arepas using firewood in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. The evictions in Cucuta came in the wakemore
People sleep on the floor of a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. The number of Venezuelans living in Colombia more
People chat as others prepare to sleep in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. The United Nations is willing tomore
People prepare to sleep on the floor of a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. "We left with the dream of workingmore
Jhonfre Garcia smokes a cigarette as other Venezuelan migrants start waking up, during an operation by the Colmore
People collect their belongings next to police officers during an operation to evict a community of homeless Vmore
A police officer talks to a man during an operation to evict a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants from more
A Venezuelan migrant puts on his shoes next to police officers during the eviction. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlmore
Jhon Teran (C) looks at the passports of his relatives while he sits next to other Venezuelan migrants during more
Venezuelans ride on a truck escorted by police officers in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migration officer takes pictures of Venezuelan migrants as they get off trucks before they cross to Venezuelmore
Venezuelan migrants get on a truck during an operation by the Colombian police to evict them from a sport centmore
Venezuelan migrants wait on a truck during the eviction. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelans ride on the trucks escorted by police officers after eviction in Cucuta. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawmore
A migration officer and a Colombian policeman stand in front of people queueing to try to cross into Venezuelamore
Colombian police officers stand in front of people queueing to try to cross into Colombia from Venezuela throumore
Men carry a woman who fainted while queueing to try to cross into Venezuela from Colombia through Simon Bolivamore
