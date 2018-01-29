版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 29日 星期一 20:45 BJT

Paris under water

A street lamp and a tree are seen on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 1月 27日 星期六
A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 1月 27日 星期六
A parking desk is partly submerged by the River Seine. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 28日 星期日
Men take pictures of a street lamp on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 27日 星期六
A Christmas tree next to a tree is seen on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 1月 27日 星期六
A dog is seen at the entrance of a house in the flooded residential area of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 星期五
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 星期五
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 星期五
An elderly woman is helped by fire brigade divers after she went back home to feed animals in a flooded residential area in Conde-Sainte-Libiaire, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 星期五
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
General view of the Seine River that overflows its banks as heavy rains throughout the country have caused flooding. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 星期五
A resident is evacuated by Paris police divers using a small boat in a flooded residential street in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 星期五
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 星期三
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 星期五
Residents use a small boat in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 星期五
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 星期三
The rear of the Notre Dame Cathedral is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Residents on a small boat leave home in a flooded street of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 星期五
