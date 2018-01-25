版本:
中国
North Korean athletes arrive in South

North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. A delegation of North Korean officials and ice hockey players crossed the heavily guarded border into South Korea on Thursday for joint Olympics training, as Pyongyang called for all Koreans to seek unification of the two nations. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. A delegation of North Korean officials and ice hockey players crossed the heavily guarded border into South Korea on Thursday for joint Olympics training, as Pyongyang called for all Koreans to seek unification of the two nations. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes look around the fitness centre at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The group included 12 North Korean players who will form a combined women's ice hockey team with their southern counterparts at next month's Winter Olympics in the South Korean mountain resort of Pyeongchang. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes look around the fitness centre at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The group included 12 North Korean players who will form a combined women's ice hockey team with their southern counterparts at next month's Winter Olympics in the South Korean mountain resort of Pyeongchang. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. After going through South Korean checkpoints at the border, the team traveled to a national training center in Jincheon, 90 km (56 miles) south of Seoul. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. After going through South Korean checkpoints at the border, the team traveled to a national training center in Jincheon, 90 km (56 miles) south of Seoul. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. Stepping off a bus, the athletes ignored questions as they were mobbed by throngs of media. They wore puffy winter jackets in the white, blue, and red colors of North Korea's flag, with "DPR Korea" emblazoned on the back, referring to the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. Stepping off a bus, the athletes ignored questions as they were mobbed by throngs of media. They wore puffy winter jackets in the white, blue, and red colors of North Korea's flag, with "DPR Korea" emblazoned on the back, referring to the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Sarah Murray (C), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The athletes were met in Jincheon with flowers from their South Korean counterparts, as well as head coach Sarah Murray, who previously had called the government's decision to form a joint team a "tough situation." REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Sarah Murray (C), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The athletes were met in Jincheon with flowers from their South Korean counterparts, as well as head coach Sarah Murray, who previously had called the government's decision to form a joint team a "tough situation." REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
North and South Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. Under an agreement worked out during the first official talks between the two Koreas in two years, the joint team will wear unity jerseys and march under a unified peninsula flag at the Games' opening ceremony on February 9. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North and South Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. Under an agreement worked out during the first official talks between the two Koreas in two years, the joint team will wear unity jerseys and march under a unified peninsula flag at the Games' opening ceremony on February 9. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. South Korea has prepared "all contingency scenarios" in case North Korea makes any provocative moves during the Olympics, but the games remain an opportunity for "peaceful engagement," South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We just need to make the best of it." KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. South Korea has prepared "all contingency scenarios" in case North Korea makes any provocative moves during the Olympics, but the games remain an opportunity for "peaceful engagement," South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We just need to make the best of it." KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. Some South Korean opposition politicians and conservatives have criticized Seoul's response to North Korea's participation in the games, saying Kim was using North Korea's involvement for his own purposes. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. Some South Korean opposition politicians and conservatives have criticized Seoul's response to North Korea's participation in the games, saying Kim was using North Korea's involvement for his own purposes. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. Many other South Koreans welcomed the North's participation, but complained that the unified women's ice hockey team - the only such joint team to be formed - was unfair to the players. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. Many other South Koreans welcomed the North's participation, but complained that the unified women's ice hockey team - the only such joint team to be formed - was unfair to the players. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. The Unification Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. The Unification Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Sarah Murray (L), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Sarah Murray (L), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
