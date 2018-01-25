North Korean athletes arrive in South

North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. South Korea has prepared "all contingency scenarios" in case North Korea makes any provocative moves during the Olympics, but the games remain an opportunity for "peaceful engagement," South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We just need to make the best of it." KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

