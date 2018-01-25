Rio de Janeiro's drug war
A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes between police and drug deamore
Members of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) walk during an operation against drug dealers in Rocmore
Residents walk past a bus burnt after violent clashes between police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio dmore
Members of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) walk during an operation against drug dealers in Rocmore
Residents try to extinguish a fire at a house during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERmore
A police officer takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. more
Residents lead a dog, which according to them was shot during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeirmore
A member of the Police Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) takes a position during an operation against drug dmore
A resident runs during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman takes a position during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTEmore
A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes in Rocinha slum in Rio de Jmore
下一个
North Korean athletes arrive in South
North Korea's ice hockey team arrives in South Korea to form a unified women's team with their southern counterparts at next month's Winter Olympics.
Turin's Olympic village houses migrants
In the Italian city of Turin more than 1,000 impoverished African migrants huddle in rooms built to house 300 competitors at the 2006 Winter Olympics.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
精选图集
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Paris under water
Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
North Korean athletes arrive in South
North Korea's ice hockey team arrives in South Korea to form a unified women's team with their southern counterparts at next month's Winter Olympics.
Cloned creatures
A look at cloned animals through the years, from Dolly the sheep to Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua the long-tailed macaques.
Turin's Olympic village houses migrants
In the Italian city of Turin more than 1,000 impoverished African migrants huddle in rooms built to house 300 competitors at the 2006 Winter Olympics.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.