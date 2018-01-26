版本:
中国
Deadly hospital fire in South Korea

Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through the hospital on Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 140. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 26日 星期五
Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through the hospital on Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 140. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

A firefighter looks around at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

A patient is rescued from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

People look at a list of casualties near a burnt hospital in Miryang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Firefighters examine a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

Firefighters walks out of a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

A rescued patient is wheeled to an ambulance in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

An investigator talks on his phone next to a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

