版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 27日 星期六 00:35 BJT

Photos of the week

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a formermore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 20
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Grmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 星期一
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 20
A man tries to escape from a balcony at the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A man tries to escape from a balcony at the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 星期日
A man tries to escape from a balcony at the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
3 / 20
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 21日 星期日
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 20
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyunmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 星期一
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 20
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troopsmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 星期三
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 20
A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 20
Mount Mayon volcano erupts anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Mount Mayon volcano erupts anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Mmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Mount Mayon volcano erupts anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 20
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 星期二
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 20
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Kmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 星期三
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 20
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 19日 星期五
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 20
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 星期三
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
12 / 20
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board a plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board a plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile anmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 星期一
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board a plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 20
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain causmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 20
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Cenmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
A Maltese flag and banner calling for justice are seen at the scene of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, one hundred days after her murder in a car bomb explosion, in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Maltese flag and banner calling for justice are seen at the scene of the assassination of anti-corruption jomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A Maltese flag and banner calling for justice are seen at the scene of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, one hundred days after her murder in a car bomb explosion, in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
16 / 20
A mother and her three-year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS

A mother and her three-year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after thmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 星期一
A mother and her three-year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Central Palo Seco power station of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen behind a cemetery, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Central Palo Seco power station of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen behind a cemetery,more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 星期二
Central Palo Seco power station of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen behind a cemetery, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
18 / 20
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Scmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Men sleep in a sport center where a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants are staying, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men sleep in a sport center where a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants are staying, in Cucuta, Colombiamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Men sleep in a sport center where a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants are staying, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 26日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 26日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 24日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2018年 1月 23日

精选图集

Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Fashion highlights from the Grammys.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology.

Flying President Trump

Flying President Trump

Scenes from President Donald Trump's travels aboard Air Force One and Marine One.

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐