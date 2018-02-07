版本:
Inside the Pyeongchang Olympic village

The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang stands at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A bed room is seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, center, chats with members of the Canadian Olympic Team during a tour of the Pyeongchang Olympic Village. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
A bathroom is seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A general view shows a fitness center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
The Olympic rings are seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, second from right, visits with members of the Canadian and Jamaican Olympic teams as they eat lunch during a tour of the Pyeongchang Olympic Village. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
A general view shows a dining hall at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A bedroom in the Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 星期五
A general view shows a dining hall at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A general view shows a recreation centre at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A general view shows a recreation center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A general view shows a laundry room at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A general view shows a recreation center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
The Gangneung Olympic Village is seen in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Volunteers are seen at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
Men work at a dining hall at the Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
A general view shows a recreation center at the Gangneung Olympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 星期四
