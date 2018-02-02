Photos of the week
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estmore
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside themore
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmore
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in Newmore
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island inmore
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south ofmore
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in tmore
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen. REmore
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolmore
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic duringmore
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after dmore
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. more
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and exterminatmore
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, more
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night in St. Paul, Minnmore
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. REmore
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mmore
