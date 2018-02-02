Photos of the week

The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mmore

The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took place about 40 nautical miles from the Libyan coast, northeast of the city of Al Khums. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

