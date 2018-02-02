版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 3日 星期六 05:31 BJT

Photos of the week

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 星期三
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 星期三
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2018年 1月 28日 星期日
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 1日 星期四
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 星期三
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2018年 1月 28日 星期日
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2018年 1月 27日 星期六
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 星期三
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2018年 1月 28日 星期日
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 星期三
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 2月 1日 星期四
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night in St. Paul, Minnesota Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2018年 1月 30日 星期二
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night in St. Paul, Minnesota Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / 2018年 1月 31日 星期三
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took place about 40 nautical miles from the Libyan coast, northeast of the city of Al Khums. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 2月 1日 星期四
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took place about 40 nautical miles from the Libyan coast, northeast of the city of Al Khums. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
