图片 | 2018年 2月 5日 星期一 21:20 BJT

Best of Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with his daughter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Graham celebrates with his family and the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Tom Brady walks off dejected after the game. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, head coach Doug Pederson and Nick Foles celebrate. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles celebrates with Jason Kelce. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Eagles Patrick Robinson celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
The last play of the game. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Eagles Zach Ertz scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz celebrates scoring a touchdown with team mates. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski scores a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Clement celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles� Corey Clement celebrates scoring a touchdown with Jay Ajayi. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Clement scores a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Tom Brady in action REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show as a projection of the late singer Prince is shown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Tom Brady hands the ball to Dion Lewis REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski in action REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Brandin Cooks sustains an injury after a hit by Philadelphia Eagles� Malcolm Jenkins REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Brandin Cooks receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots James White celebrates scoring a touchdown with team mates. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots James White scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles� Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott misses a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Stephen Gostkowski scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles players huddle. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots' Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott kicks a field goal REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins during the national anthems before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Pink performs the national anthem before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Medal of Honor recipients before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham runs out onto the pitch before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
New England Patriots Matthew Slater before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
Leslie Odom Jr. performs before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 2月 5日 星期一
