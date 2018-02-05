Pitch invaders
A steward apprehends a pitch invader as Newcastle United plays Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, Februamore
A streaker is chased by a steward after invading the track at the World Athletics Championships in London, Augmore
Stewards tackle a fan who invaded the pitch during the Euro 2016 in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/John Siblmore
A pitch invader is stopped by a steward as Southampton play AFC Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium, January 2017more
Match stewards chase after a fan who had invaded the pitch at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, July 2015. Action more
A male streaker on the pitch during a Scotland-Qatar friendly in Edinburgh, June 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheynmore
Security attempts to stop a supporter of Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk who ran onto the pitch to celebrate their victmore
A South Africa fan invades the pitch during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015, in Villa Park, Birmingham. Actionmore
A pitch invader is tackled by security during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 in Leeds. Action images via REUTmore
A pitch invader as Club Brugge plays Manchester United in Bruges, Belgium, August 2015. Action Images via more
A fan invades the pitch as QPR celebrates after scoring against Huddersfield Town at John Smith's Stadium, Augmore
A streaker on the pitch during the IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 in Milton Keynes. Action Images via REUTERS/Anmore
A policeman tackles a protester before the start of the Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and Nemore
A spectatator invades the pitch as Adelaide United plays Liverpool in Adelaide, Australia, July 2015. Actimore
Security personnel chase a streaker during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Chmore
A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel at the Australian Open 20more
A streaker runs across the field during the centenary rugby league test match between Australia and New Zealanmore
A fan is caught by security officials for running onto the field during a 2014 World Cup Group E match betweenmore
Security personnel tackle a man who ran onto the field in his underwear as he tries to steal second base in Stmore
Security officials tackle a runner as the Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in Seattle, April 2013. more
Security guards reach for a fan that ran onto the playing field, slid into second base, and then tried to escamore
Maria Sharapova watches a streaker who interrupted her quarter-final match with Russia's Elena Dementieva at Wmore
A Turkish soccer fan runs on the pitch during a friendly against Austria in Vienna, November 2008. REUTERSmore
Police and security arrest a fan that ran onto the field as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox in Tmore
A streaker dives over the net at the Wimbledon tennis championships, July 2002. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson
